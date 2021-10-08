NAZARETH, Pa. - A high school football stadium in Nazareth was evacuated Friday night after a bomb threat, according to a Twitter post from Nazareth Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dennis Riker.
Everyone is safe, Riker said.
The football game at Andrew S. Leh Stadium at Nazareth Area High School between Nazareth and Allentown Central Catholic was cancelled for the evening and all students are being dismissed, Riker said.
Riker said no one should remain on campus.
Event canceled for the evening. All students being dismissed. No one should remain on campus. All safe...— Dr. Dennis Riker (@DrikerNasdSupt) October 8, 2021