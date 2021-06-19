ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown is marking Juneteenth with a day of celebration of events.
Allentown's Special Events Manager Lucinda Wright joined the 69 News Sunrise team from Union Terrace Elementary where a special football game was held Saturday morning.
The players worn special Juneteenth uniforms while celebrating unity.
Other events are also being held in Allentown to mark the Juneteenth holiday:
11:00 a.m. - Flag raising ceremony at City Hall
There will also be vendors, music and crafts at 7th and Hamilton Streets.
A pageant will begin at 7:30 p.m. crowning two winners.
