ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown is marking Juneteenth with a day of celebration of events.

Allentown's Special Events Manager Lucinda Wright joined the 69 News Sunrise team from Union Terrace Elementary where a special football game was held Saturday morning. 

The players worn special Juneteenth uniforms while celebrating unity. 

Other events are also being held in Allentown to mark the Juneteenth holiday:

11:00 a.m. - Flag raising ceremony at City Hall 

There will also be vendors, music and crafts at 7th and Hamilton Streets. 

A pageant will begin at 7:30 p.m. crowning two winners. 

A schedule of events can be found here

