ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown resident Marvin Buchecker knows if there's one thing you don't back down from, "it's a challenge."
One he takes on just about every day. Marvin puts his mind and his patience to the test with puzzles. Since the start of COVID, he's done a bunch.
"Oh, about 100. At least 100," he said.
They sure don't look easy.
It's what he does to keep his brain sharp. It's his lungs that sometimes fall behind. Marvin has emphysema, and at his age, in his condition, staying home and completing a puzzle was the best way to stay healthy.
He doesn't want anyone to give him COVID-19, but you can give him a puzzle.
"People give them to me. They probably buy them and figure I can't do this and put it back in the box and then they give it to me," Marvin said.
He's actually been a puzzle guy for years. The habit started after he saw a man at the Merchant Square Mall selling a bunch of them, and well, "I got addicted to them right away," he said.
His family really is proud of him. He loves what he does, and for a guy who rises to the occasion, he knows his limits.
"I have one that's a 5,000-piece puzzle, but it'll take you all day to find one piece," he said, laughing.