HELLERTOWN, Pa. - With many of us working from home, the snow day has become the latest casualty of the pandemic.

Ashley Russo owns ASR Media Productions in Hellertown. She says it's just another sign that our world is moving faster and faster.

"We can't get a break," Russo said.

Kerry Kulp, founding partner of Velaspan, a computer consulting firm in Allentown, agrees. It's the first time he hasn't even had to think about the weather.

"As the leadership, two hours this morning chatting about what to do, when to do, what to do about tomorrow," Kulp said.

Which can be a relief. However, it also presents some new challenges.

"As an employer I'm concerned about making sure that my team has time off for mental health, for emotional health, and just for a break from work," Russo said.

Dr. Amanda Sellers, a licensed clinical psychologist in Allentown, lost her snow days too, but she warns that employers should be mindful their employees don't burn out.

"A large part of the joy of a vacation is the savoring leading up to it, the anticipation, looking forward to it and now people don't have that either," Sellers said.

"We try to make sure that they're doing a good job of balancing work and life," Kulp said.

