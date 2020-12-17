EASTON, Pa. - Easton started the day looking much like an early snow-covered Christmas card. But when the sun came up, the shovels came out.
A symphony of scraping could be heard through the streets as residents started digging for sidewalks and parking spots.
Peter Luberto and his friend Rich say they shovel snow at Easton Senior Housing every year, and it's been a while since they've shoveled this much from one storm.
"We've been shoveling since 4 a.m. this morning. Trying to keep the sidewalks and parking lot safe for our seniors," Luberto said.
Jonathon Baptist is also marveling at the amount. He spent the morning digging out with neighbors. Baptist says by working together, everyone was able to get their cars out quickly.
Easton Mayor Sal Panto says the snowfall in Easton may have been significant, but thanks to residents and the city's hard working road crew it was cleaned up quickly. The mayor even grabbed a shovel himself.
"Doing my own driveway and sidewalks because I probably won't get back home until late tonight so I don't want to violate the city ordinance," Panto said.
Nothing like walking the walk. Or would that be shoveling the shovel?