Physician Dr. Vasu Singh is the president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin in the Lehigh Valley, and has ties back in India.
"Me and my husband we have a lot of family members in India, a lot of friends, so we're just praying on a daily basis and we're just praying that they come out of this pretty quickly," Singh said.
Singh says the reason for the surge is similar to what we've seen here in the United States and other countries - COVID fatigue and new variants - but in India they're also dealing with a big difference in population.
"Just to give you an idea, it's one third of the United States' size, and population wise it's 1.3 billion whereas the United States is only 330 million," Singh said.
That is making social distancing efforts almost impossible as hospitals are overflowing and resources are running low. Dr. Singh says this new wave has also crippled the vaccination efforts. But many countries, including the United States, are lending a hand.
"We stand with the country of India during this very trying and tragic surge. We'll be deploying a strike team to the country to support the public health efforts there," said White House Advisor Andy Slavitt.
AAPI, the organization Singh is involved with, is also helping.