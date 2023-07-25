Ear plugs might be a solid investment for people who live in the Lehigh Valley.

Our region ranks among the worst for noise pollution, according to a new study from Forbes Health.

It ranked the metropolitan areas in the U.S. that pose the greatest risks to hearing health.

What Forbes calls the "Pennsylvania-New Jersey metropolitan area," including Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton, came in third.

Forbes Health cited the region's density of warehousing and manufacturing facilities, as well as its number of transportation hubs such as airports and bus depots.

The Riverside and San Bernardino area of California was named worst in the country.