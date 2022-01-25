EMMAUS, Pa. – "It's a little scary to think about, as I am a tap water drinker," said Emmaus resident Jamie Sommers after seeing a notice the borough first sent in the fall about high levels of the forever chemicals PFAS in the drinking water.
First reported by the Morning Call, a sample taken by the DEP in October showed well #1 had 111 parts per trillion and well #2 had 436 parts per trillion, well above the-then DEP advisory level of 70 parts per trillion.
"That is a sky-high level in both those wells. I'm shocked to find out they're still delivering water that is contaminated," said Tracy Carluccio, Deputy Director of the Delaware River Keepers Network.
Carluccio has been fighting to get PFAS out of drinking water all together and has worked with other municipalities to do so. She says any levels are toxic and can cause cancer and developmental delays. Pregnant women, children, and infants are especially vulnerable.
"Drinking water is a major source of containment because you're drinking it every day and drinking so much of it," Carluccio said.
The DEP has since proposed lowering the acceptable levels of PFAS to 14 parts per trillion.
The toxic chemicals first discovered about a decade ago are common in firefighting foam.
The borough has shut down well #2 and is waiting on a $400,000 mitigation system.
But well #1 is still being used. In the notice the borough said you don't need to use alternative drinking water in the meantime, but consult your doctor if you're unsure.
Sommers says she will be playing it safe.
"I spoke to my husband, and we will be drinking filtered water, possibly bottled water," Sommers said.