EASTON, Pa. – The Board of School Directors of Easton Area School District voted Tuesday night to authorize seven administrative transfers in the district, including four building principals.
Several parents of students attending Forks Elementary School strongly opposed the transfer of Principal Thomas Warren from Forks Elementary to Tracy Elementary.
Charlene Symia, the current sixth-grade head principal at Easton Area Middle School, will replace Warren at Forks Elementary.
Al Forsythe, the parent of a special needs student at Forks, said that in his opinion, this was a "dumb" move.
Forsythe explained that his son originally started at Tracy Elementary, where he claimed there was lack of leadership.
Upon transferring to Forks, Forsythe said Warren welcomed and treated his son like family.
"For the next five years, my son was treated not as a student, but as a family member," Forsythe said. "Now I have a daughter in kindergarten over there, and I fought to get her there because of Mr. Warren."
"What are you doing for all the children who are going to be going there and now with the uncertainty of somebody else coming in (as principal)?" he questioned. "They could mess it up, and now you don't have a family there. Now you just have another school. Do what's best for the kids who cannot speak, but only we can speak for them."
Superintendent David Piperato explained that the administration began working on a reassignment plan with the retirement of David Hightower from Tracy Elementary.
"It provided us an opportunity to really review our current building leadership and see whether or not our performance assessment was where we wanted to be," Piperato said.
"It gave us an opportunity to really talk about where our strengths are and where our needs across the district are," he continued, "and if need be, could we move some people around in order to further enhance what we do as a district?"
Piperato acknowledged change is difficult and is often not received well.
"We get that," he said. "But at the same time, there was a lot of thought put into this particular plan which I think will enhance what we do and will improve us as a district moving forward."
Mel Ciociola, the parent of a fourth-grader at Forks, said he is very involved in the community.
"And I will tell you, throughout Forks, there is quite an uproar going on that maybe you aren’t hearing, but we are," Ciociola said. "Mr. Warren is highly respected. He has built something there with (Forks) Falcon pride, if you will, and it's really important to these kids."
Ciociola added that his son speaks of Warren with reverent terms.
"I will tell you, somebody's got big shoes to fill for Mr. Warren, and I would urge you to reconsider and not pass this as a blanket vote," Ciociola urged.
"There have been problems in this school district before," he continued. "There have been budget problems, personnel problems, lawsuits, but by and large, Forks has been clean. It's really been a great place to be, so I'm not sure why you would take the guy who's made it that way out of that situation."
Ciociola concluded, saying the changes are a "hot subject on social media and it's only getter to get hotter."
Tracy Piazza, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, and the district's next superintendent, said the plan was developed by looking at strengths each of its leaders brought to the table.
"First and foremost, I want to say that we count ourselves blessed with the individuals that we do work with on a daily basis," Piazza said. "Certainly, at the building level and cabinet level as well, we have leadership here that is second to none."
"We certainly had some heartfelt comments and emails from parents expressing sorrow in the principal that they may have become attached to, and that is well understood," she added. "But I've also been around the district long enough to know that our community will stand up and welcome their new administrator into the building with open arms as well, and feel very confident that each of our buildings will have successful runs in the future under the leadership that we have proposed."
The other changes approved Tuesday night include:
John Cupples from sixth- and seventh-grade head principal at EAMS to principal at Paxinosa Elementary.
Kendra Durrah from assistant secondary principal for eighth grade to the same position at Easton Area High School.
Heather Gaumer from assistant elementary principal at Cheston Elementary to assistant secondary principal at the middle school campus.
Elise Jones from principal at Paxinosa to secondary principal at the middle school campus.
Jeremy Poliskiewicz from assistant principal at the high school to assistant principal at Cheston Elementary.
The changes become effective July 1.