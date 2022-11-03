EASTON, Pa. – During its Thursday night meeting, Northampton County Council approved the purchase, with Habitat for Humanity, of 11.5 acres in Forks Township for a third of the appraised value.

The county will put up $1 million while Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley will contribute $300,000, for a total of $1.3 million. That is a third of the appraised value of the land on Kesslersville Road, according to the ordinance authorizing the purchase.

Owners Thomas Dietzler and Antoinette Dietzler are selling the property below market value of $3.9 million to make an "in kind" contribution to Habitat for Humanity, which plans to put about 65 townhomes on the land.

Northampton County will pay another $1 million to prepare the land for construction for a total contribution of $2 million.

County Executive Lamont McClure proposed in July that the county contribute another $1 million to prepare the land for construction. The money for the purchase and preparation will come from the county's share of 2022 federal pandemic-relief aid.

Jessica Elliott, executive director of the local Habitat for Humanity, said in July that the organization rarely has the opportunity to construct that many homes. She said the owners will have to help build the homes or provide "sweat equity" in other work.

Council approved the purchase 9-0, with a unanimous vote by President Lori Vargo Heffner, Vice President Kerry Myers, Ronald Heckman, Thomas Giovanni, John Cusick, John Brown, John Goffredo, Kevin Lott and Tara Zrinski.