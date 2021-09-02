FORKS TWP., Pa. – Could a road connecting all of Kesslersville Road be constructed one day?
Forks Township officials are mulling over the possibility.
Currently, there is no connection of Kesslersville Road between Wagon Wheel Drive and Ben Jon Road. According to township Planning Commissioner Dean Turner, discussion on connecting the two ends of Kesslersville Road has been had in the past.
However, with the township possibly receiving funds from the state via the Biden administration's $3 trillion federal infrastructure bill, connecting the road could finally make the idea a reality.
Should a connection be built, it would add an additional route to Bushkill Drive, alleviating the need to go down Newlins Mill Road or Zucksville Road to get to Bushkill Drive.
Kesslersville Road is currently maintained by PennDOT, which would have to approve the connection. In addition, the vacant land which would connect the two portions of Kesslerville Road would also have to be approved by its owner, developer Abe Atiyeh.
According to Turner, Atiyeh owns some four to five parcels in the general area where construction would occur and has expressed that he
is willing to discuss the matter with township officials.