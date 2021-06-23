EASTON, Pa. - Forty-four residents of Forks Township, Northampton County let their feelings be known Tuesday night after their votes were tallied about what they like and don't like about the township and its future planning.
The neighbors want less traffic, particularly from trucks traveling to and from the ever-increasing number of warehouses sprouting up around their backyards. They also want to preserve their farmland, add to their open space, and hold on to what they term the "small-town feel" they say Forks offers them.
The residents' voting resulted from their participation in a public visioning session as part of the update to the upcoming Forks comprehensive plan.
According to Judy Stern Goldstein, a senior project manager with the township's engineering firm, Gilmore and Associates, Inc. of New Britain asked to facilitate the updated plan, which she noted at present is about one-third complete.
Goldstein, accompanied by four other Gilmore representatives, served as moderator for the event, which she called the second in a series of "planning exercises for residents."
The forty-four attendees were divided into four focus groups and asked for their responses to four basic questions about their likes and dislikes on living in the township. Then each person voted individually by tally as to what responses they favored in particular.
Goldstein predicted early in the evening the exercise would most likely reveal trends and possibly a few surprises.
However, she later remarked that Tuesday night's responses closely matched those from the first planning step, which was an online survey which ran from early March this year for six weeks until mid-April. She noted the initial online public survey produced 1,500 responses, the highest number of replies per capita compared to other surveys conducted.
Some, but not all, of the public's recommendations will become part of the overall plan, she pointed out, however, all gathered information will be incorporated into the plan's full summary.
Additional responses from Tuesday's tally include ever-increasing flooding in Forks, which residents attribute to over-development.
Also surfacing from the public was the accusation that developers have free reign of their projects, with inadequate opposition from township officials.
The comprehensive plan is being spearheaded by Forks' planning commission, whose members, in addition to the township supervisors and manager, were present at the gathering.