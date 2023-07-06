FORKS TWP., Pa. – The Forks Township Board of Supervisors granted conditional/final land development approval for The Legacy at Sullivan Trail project during a work session Thursday night.
The applicant is proposing garden apartments and garages in addition to mixed-use buildings, totaling 420 apartments units in 19 buildings over 37 acres on Sullivan Trail. This will occur through the consolidation of four adjoining lots north of Uhler Road.
The primary building off Sullivan Trail will have 28,000 square feet of lower-level retail space and 52 apartments above. The property's center will contain three-story apartments with garages, featuring a total of seven buildings comprised of 80 units. The property's back will house 15 buildings. Each of the buildings will contain three floors with surface parking totaling 288 units.
Roughly two-thirds of the apartments will be two bedrooms, with one-third as one-bedroom units. The two-bedroom units will cost between $1,700 and $1,850 monthly, while a one-bedroom unit will range from $1,250 and $1,350 per month.
Developers are also proposing a clubhouse, pool, dog park, pocket park, one-mile walking trail and other amenities.
Supervisors opted not to discuss a proposed trail using Legacy project recreation fees, citing it was premature.
While the project is referenced as "The Legacy at Sullivan Trail" on the township agenda, a representative for the developer said in May that it has been renamed "Trailside Village."