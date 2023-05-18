FORKS TWP., Pa. – The Forks Township Board of Supervisors approved five waiver requests for a proposed housing development Thursday night at the township building.
The proposal calls for the construction and subdivision of 182 single-family dwelling units and 64 twin dwellings at 1311 Arndt Road, near the intersection of Arndt and Mitman roads.
The development would be in proximity to Easton Area Middle School, along with Palmer and Shawnee elementary schools. The property is agricultural land in a farmland preservation area.
The relief requests involved sidewalks on the east side of Fox Run Road, allowing specific curbing, swales, proximity of some homes to an intersection and spacing of the units in relation to the road's centerline.
A Lehigh Valley Planning Commission review of the proposed project last December applauded the proposed sidewalks and inclusion of several areas of open space. This includes a large open space area with a path which would connect to the sidewalks and clubhouse. The LVPC also previously commended pedestrian marked crosswalks throughout the development.
The regional planning group recommended further analysis by Forks Township to provide safety improvement recommendations on Arndt Road.
New police chief
In other news, Michael Friel was sworn in as township police chief, effective May 8. Friel will be paid $108,000 in annual salary.
"It's an honor to serve as the police chief of Forks Township," Friel said.
Grants
Finally, the board approved the submission for a COPS grant for a two-year software subscription for the police department to enhance training recordkeeping and documentation for the accreditation process.
Should the township acquire the grant, it will not be required to provide a match. However, it will be responsible for annual costs to continue the subscription once the two-year grant has expired. The grant is worth $23,000.
In another law enforcement grant, supervisors accepted a PPCD Law Enforcement Support grant for the purchase of mobile data computers and license plate readers. The grant is worth $116,373.