A 17.6-acre tract of land in Forks Township that is destined for warehouse development has been sold for $5.5 million.



The plot is at 3200 Richmond Road, just north of the Country Meadows at Forks Senior Home on Newlins Road. Northampton County records indicate that Country Meadows sold the land Dec. 8 to an entity called GIC Lehigh Valley. The buyer is an LLC, or limited liability company, a structure often used to buy real estate.



In December 2021, the Forks Township Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to approve the use. Restrictions on truck idling and righthand turns onto Newlins Road were imposed on the 266,190-square-foot operation. The developer at that time was identified as GNAP Development LLC and the project was called the Goodman Logistics Center.



Before the vote, a Country Meadows official told the board that the truck traffic and noise would not disturb residents of the senior home. Country Meadows acquired the Richmond Road land when developing the Forks home.



Residents of Forks and supervisors expressed concerns about warehouse development at the meeting. Other big-box buildings are also planned for the township.



County records indicate that the property was acquired by Country Meadows in 2010 for $1.6 million. At the Dec. 8 price of $5.5 million, the land is valued at $312,500 per acre.



The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission reviewed the plans in an advisory capacity last year and found fault with building a warehouse 3.5 miles from the nearest Route 33 interchange, adding traffic to Sullivan Trail and Main Street in Tatamy Borough. One route from the warehouse could go through College Hill in Easton on the way to the Route 22 bridge.



The warehouse plan was, as the commission noted, just part of a bigger long-term change in Forks Township.



"The subject location is an area of transition for the township, which was once almost entirely agricultural and has since seen increasing development interest with industrial and commercial parks to the north and residential neighborhoods to the south," the LVPC review said. "Immediately adjacent to the property is a senior care facility."