FORKS TWP., Pa. – Plans could soon be underway for a warehouse facility along Richmond Road in Forks Township, right across from an assisted living community.
Allentown-based GNAP Development LLC is hoping to construct a 266,190-square-foot warehouse facility on a 17.57-acre lot on Richmond Road. The property sits across from the Country Meadows Retirement Communities.
On Thursday, the Forks Township Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to approve the conditional use application for GNAP. Casting a dissenting vote was Supervisor Dan Martyak.
As part of the conditional use approval, trucks will be prohibited from idling on the property, trucks will not be allowed to make right hand turns onto Newlins Mill Road, and the developer has agreed to provide an evergreen screening on the south of the property.
The conditional use was needed because the warehouse exceeds the municipality's code which requires any building exceeding 100,000-square-foot floor space to apply for conditional use. In addition, GNAP was looking to reduce the total number of required parking spaces.
Michael Leader, president and CEO of Country Meadows, said the retirement community is selling the property to GNAP. He said the land was acquired by the retirement community as part of the overall construction 10 years ago.
"We feel that this is the right place under the zoning code for this type of use and we don't believe that the truck traffic and the noise will be a hinderance to our residents," Leader said.
Under the proposal, the warehouse would operate 24 hours, 7 days per week and have a total of 533 parking spots, 96 of which will be trailer spaces for loading, unloading and docking, and 106 for employee and customer parking.
Once the building is occupied, an anticipated 153 potential employees will be housed at one time during the three operating shifts, according to the plans.
Both supervisors and residents expressed concern over the potential traffic impact on the area.
Supervisor John O'Neil asked about enforcement if trucks divert onto roads where they are typically prohibited.
"We have a problem with trucks all over the township going down roads that are not supposed to and they do," he said. "That's going to be a major concern."
"I'm very concerned about traffic," said Martyak. "I look at this as another 10 pounds of potatoes in a 5-pound bag. We're sacrificing the quality of life in this town as these warehouses creep up south," he said.
Richmond Road resident Sandra Wideman added, "I'm really concerned about this level of truck traffic and if a development is to come out there in the future, it's not going to be acceptable to homeowners. It's going to be a problem."