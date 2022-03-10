The Forks Township Planning Commission reviewed a land development plan for The Legacy at Sullivan Trail project during its Thursday night meeting.
The applicant is proposing garden and garage apartments in addition to mixed-use buildings totaling 420 units over 37 acres.
The primary building off Sullivan Trail will have 28,000 square feet of lower-level retail and 52 apartments above. The property's center will contain three-story apartments with garages, featuring a total of seven buildings comprised of 80 units. The property's back will house 15 buildings. Each of the buildings will contain three floors with surface parking totaling 288 units.
Roughly two-thirds of the apartments will be two bedrooms, with one-third as one-bedroom. The two-bedroom units will cost between $1,700 and $1,850 monthly, while a one-bedroom unit will range from $1,250 to $1,350 per month.
Developers are also proposing a clubhouse, pool, dog park, pocket park, one-mile walking trail and other amenities.
"The concept is remaining the same," Erich Schock, an attorney for the applicant, said.
The applicant told planners Thursday night that a traffic study for the entrance on Sullivan Trail revealed a total of 218 round trips between 7 and 9 a.m. on weekdays, 332 round trips between 4 to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 271 roundtrips between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays. However, PennDOT told the applicant they do not favor a signalized intersection for the project.
During a public comment session, some residents said the project is a magnet for problems.
"I can't express how unsafe this project will be for residents of Forks Township," Ellen Crowell, a neighbor to the proposed development, said.
Planners accepted the plan for review and made another motion to table the plan for further review.
In other news, planners granted a waiver request on the Goodman Logistics Center on Thursday night. The waiver will allow the developer to submit only a preliminary/final land development plan rather than a preliminary plan and then a final development proposal.
"It's a very simple plan in that there is no phasing of the development," Ronald Secary of Snyder, Secary & Associates, representing the applicant, told the board.
Planners approved also a motion deferring sidewalks. The applicant is required to pay an "in lieu of" fee for future township use.
The Goodman Logistics Center, a proposed 266,190-square-foot warehouse, has been proposed for Richmond Road north of Newlins Road. The facility would be about 3.5 acres from the closest Route 33 interchange.
In December, the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said the applicant's warehouse proposal is inconsistent with regional planning documents and with Forks Township's own comprehensive plan.
In other news, the planning commission tabled Riverview Estate's phase II D/final land development plan. The project features a 592-detached and attached single family home golf course community overlooking the Delaware River.