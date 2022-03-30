FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police in Forks Township, Northampton County are asking for the public to look at a photo of the suspects they believe are involved in distraction thefts.
The alleged suspects have now been linked to incidents at Giant and Park Plaza.
Forks Township Police Department posted on Facebook asking residents to be vigilant while out in public due to several reports of distraction thefts.
Police say a man and woman have targeted older women by following them around the store or confront them outside while at their vehicles.
The suspects use a ruse, for example telling the victim there is an issue with their tire. While one suspect distracts the victim another suspect steals valuables from the victim’s car or purse, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Friel at Mfriel@Forkstownship.org or 610-438-8122.