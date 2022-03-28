FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police in Forks Township, Northampton County are warning the public about what they call distraction thefts.
The Forks Township Police Department says it has taken reports regarding the thefts at Giant and Park Plaza. Police say a man and woman have targeted older women by following them around the store or confront them outside while at their vehicles.
The suspects use a ruse, for example telling the victim there is an issue with their tire. While one person distracts the victim the other steals valuables from the victim’s car, township police said.
Police are asking residents to remain vigilant while out in public. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Friel at Mfriel@Forkstownship.org or 610-438-8122.