FORKS TWP., Pa. – More than $1.5 million in grant funds could be made available to Forks Township under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The Forks Township Board of Supervisors will apply to the State of Pennsylvania for the funding and, if approved, may receive $1.65 million, according to auditor Jeff Weiss.
The township would receive half the monies in 2021 and the other half in 2022, Weiss said. The township would not have to earmark those funds for use until Dec, 31, 2024, and would have two years from then to spend.
There are some restrictions on the use of the funds, Weiss noted. However, the money could be used to offset things like township inflationary increases and loss of municipal revenue. It could also be used towards grant funding to assist municipal businesses, Weiss added.
Padula Road Warehouse
On Thursday, supervisors also approved a resolution allowing for the developer of the Padula Road Warehouse to begin the process of linking to the public sewer.
Plans for the 433,000-square-foot warehouse development owned by developer David Jaindl was granted conditional use approval in February 2020.
Truck restrictions
In other business, the township is also looking into restricting trucks on some local roads.
Supervisors have authorized the township engineer to study the possibility of adding signage on some local roads to prohibit large trucks except for local deliveries. The exact roads have not been determined.
The township would also need to conduct a feasibility study that would be submitted to PennDOT for approval before it could move forward with the plans.