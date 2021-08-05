FORKS TWP., Pa. – Forks Township Police are looking into purchasing digital speed signs to be placed throughout the township in order to reduce vehicular speeders.
During its Thursday night meeting, the Forks Township Board of Supervisors approved a request by township police to submit a permit application to PennDOT for the digital speed signs. Supervisors also approved a purchase order request to purchase the digital speed signs from Kansas-based Kustom Signals Inc.
Supervisor John O'Neil was not present for the meeting.
Police had originally requested $5,306 for purchasing two of the signs. Supervisors instead amended that request to $10,612 to allow for four signs to be purchased.
Funding for the signs will come from the capital reserve budget, officials said. PennDOT will still have to approve the signs despite them being on township roads. If approved, up to 12 signs could be placed throughout the township.
Residents have complained about speeding along some of the major township roads like Sullivan Trail, and Stockertown, Newlins Mills and Kesslersville roads for some time now.
Forks Township Police Chief Greg Dorney said the signs will serve as a warning to drivers initially.
"Our intent is the first step is to be used for awareness," Dorney said. "Then a week or so later we're going to come back in those same areas and then come back for enforcement."
Dorney said the signs also have additional functions such as flashing lights to let drivers know they are speeding and data collection related to traffic flow and average speeds.
"It's just another different awareness tool that we can use," Dorney said.