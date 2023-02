FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County say they are investigating several catalytic converter thefts.

The Forks Township Police Department said catalytic converters were stolen from multiple locations within the township.

If you see any suspicious people or vehicles in your neighborhood or around your business, you are asked to contact police immediately so officers can investigate.

Anyone with information related to the thefts can submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH.