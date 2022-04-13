FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police in Forks Township, Northampton County are searching for a third person in connection with distraction thefts at the Giant Food Store and Park Plaza Complex.
Anyone with information on the identity of the person is asked to email Detective Friel at Mfriel@Forkstownship.org or call 610-438-8122. The man has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.
Forks Township Police are asking residents to continue to be vigilant while out in public. The suspects follow victims around the store and search through victims' purses sitting in the cart while they are distracted by shopping, police said.
Police have previously said a man and woman were targeting older women by following them around the store or confronting them outside while at their vehicles.