EASTON, Pa. - Forks Township Police are investigating after shots were fired into a Lehigh Valley restaurant.
Police were called to Big Woody's on Sullivan Trail just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday. They say multiple employees and guests were inside the restaurant when multiple shots were fired. Luckily, none of the employees or guests were struck during the incident.
Officials are investigating to find out if the shots fired into Big Woody's are related the a second report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Fox Hollow Lane and the 1100 Block of Dewalt Drive around 1:30 a.m.
No injures were reported in the second shooting.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Forks Township Police Criminal Investigations at 610-759-2200.