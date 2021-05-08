package

EASTON, Pa. - Police in Forks Township are warning residents of an apparent scam involving a fake iPhone delivery. 

Forks Township Police Department posted on Facebook saying the department is investigating two incidents where an iPhone was delivered to an address by FedEx. 

Police say in both incidents, once the phone was delivered a Hispanic man was reported arriving at the home to advise the resident that the package “has the incorrect code” and asks for the phone to be returned.

The male is described as Hispanic, in his 20’s and wearing a uniform that appeared to be a FedEx uniform. Officials say in one incident he was wearing a fluorescent vest.

If you experience anything similar you are asked to contact police immediately. Forks Twp. Police also ask for you to try and get a description and license plate number of the vehicle being used. 

