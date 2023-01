EASTON, Pa. - A member of the Forks Township Board of Supervisors has announced a run for Northampton County Council.

Kelly Keegan is seeking to represent District 2, which includes Easton, Wilson, Forks Township, and Palmer Township.

Keegan said she would focus on, among other things, keeping property taxes down and open space preservation.

She has worked as a a school nurse in the Easton School District.

Keegan currently serves as the Chair of the Forks Township Open Space Task Force.