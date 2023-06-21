WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Forman Mills, a retail chain, is cutting 245 jobs in Pennsylvania, including 31 at a Whitehall Township store, according to Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry.

The state posted a WARN notice of the cuts at 2150 MacArthur Road on Wednesday. Other locations in Wyncote, Montgomery County; the City of Philadelphia, and Delaware County are also affected.

The notice is for closings and says job cuts will be effective Aug. 4.

69 News has asked Forman Mills for details on the announced cuts.

In a WARN notice filed in Wisconsin, Kevin Hess, the chief financial officer of Forman Mills, said the company is working on a sale but "may not be successful in our efforts. We expect that absent a sale, the company will file for Chapter 11" bankruptcy.

The company, known for its radio ads blasting out "FOR-MAN MILLS," was founded in 1981. It is owned by Goode Partners LLC, a New York City-based private equity firm that has also invested in Bowlmor Lanes, Stonefire Grill and other businesses.

The retail chain is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

WARN is an acronym for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Notice, required by federal law to advise communities and employees of certain closings and mass layoffs.