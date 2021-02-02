ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The snow may have pushed up the demolition date for the former 1895 Hotel building in Allentown.
Officials say someone noticed Tuesday afternoon that a parapet on top was bowed, presumably by the weight of the snow, and weighed down on the fourth floor, causing the walls to bulge out.
The vacant building at Seventh and Linden streets was slated for demolition later this year to make way for new apartment buildings.
Now, it appears its date with the wrecking ball will come sooner than expected. Jeff Vaughan with City Center, which owns the property, said PPL is on scene assessing the situation and could give the go ahead for demolition to begin as soon as Wednesday morning.