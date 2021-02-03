ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An old building in Allentown has a date with the wrecking ball after the snow put it in danger of collapse.
Demolition is set to begin Wednesday morning on the former 1895 Hotel at Seventh and Linden streets, said Jeff Vaughan, of City Center, which owns the property.
The vacant building was already slated for demolition later this year to make way for new apartment buildings, but on Tuesday, someone discovered part of the roof was bowed, presumably by the weight of snow, causing the walls to bulge out.
PPL crews were on scene for hours to assess the situation.
The Lehigh Valley was hit with more than 2 feet of snow from a nearly two-day storm.
