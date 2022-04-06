"This is my helmet, you can see my flak jacket, with the Press badge," Alex Hogan showed us via Zoom while inside her Lviv, Ukraine hotel room.
"If we travel anywhere for news gathering, we always have our protective gear with us. Just because at any point the sirens could go off and we immediately need to shelter in a bunker," Hogan described.
The current Fox News correspondent has been in Eastern Europe since the start of the war. For the past 12 days she has been in what she says is one of the safest cities in Ukraine, as it hasn't been bombed but isn't out of danger.
"A week and a half ago there was some pretty damaging blasts that took place just two miles from the city center. There was an oil depot that blew up," she said.
Hogan says Lviv is known for its architecture and coffee and has become a refuge for people and businesses fleeing devastated parts of the country.
"There are a lot of great bars and restaurants in incredible, beautiful venues. A lot of them have been wrapped up in metal wire, cardboard or paper bags. Anything they can do to protect some of the architecture and moldings in case there are shellings or bombings," Hogan said.
Luckily Hogan hasn't seen the most gruesome scenes up close but in Lviv, she does see open grocery stores, people selling flowers in the street. They're signs of how life continues even during times of war.
"While there is a deep sense of pride there's also desperation in the same moment," she said.