"Today was a pretty cold day. It was raining earlier. It's damp, it's moist, that cold that's setting into your bones," said former 69 News Reporter Alex Hogan, via Zoom, while sitting in the back of a van.
She is talking to me from a Slovakian border town to Ukraine.
Since the start of the war, Hogan has been in Eastern Europe covering the Ukraine refugee crisis for FOX News.
"When these people cross the border, they see tent after tent of medical supplies, food, water, and coffee, tea," Hogan said.
"All those volunteers have come from all over the world to give them those resources and it's heartwarming to see."
However, there has been heartache for Hogan and the FOX network. Her co-worker, Photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski, recently died in Ukraine, as did a Ukrainian consultant. Another reporter, Benjamin Hall, was seriously injured and remains in the hospital.
Hogan and Zakrzewski worked together in the network's London Bureau. Hogan moved there within the last year after first being stationed in New York City.
"He was the one person who I was starstruck before I met him. He had this amazing energy, and he was such an incredible war photographer and an incredible person," Hogan said.
She says she doesn't feel unsafe and has a team of bodyguards. She stays at hotels about two hours from their live shot locations. Without any stores nearby, food is breakfast at the hotel then granola bars, candy and coffee to get through the day.
With a 5-6-hour time difference, she says her changing schedule leaves about five hours of sleep per night but credits her time at WFMZ in handling it.
"Working on the morning show made any other schedule feel comfortable because waking up at 2:30 or 3 a.m. every day, that's helped as I don't need as much sleep," she said.
Arriving with a one-way ticket Hogan doesn't know how long she'll stay, and credits continued support from WFMZ viewers in keeping her spirits up.
"This was a big part of what I wanted to do one day, tell stories in other countries because I grew up overseas (she grew up in Switzerland) and I feel fortunate to be able to do that," she said.