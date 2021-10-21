ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A lawsuit has been filed by former 911 dispatch employees against Lehigh County.
There are some serious allegations in the lawsuit, including discriminatory practices, improper training, and negligent behavior.
It was filed in the last 24 hours. The county is getting ready to respond.
The lawsuit has been filed by seven former county employees. Some of those employees were terminated, while others resigned. In addition to the county, there are seven defendants who were either county officials or worked for Lehigh County Emergency Services.
Solicitor Tom Caffrey says while the lawsuit has been filed, it hasn't been served yet. In one instance of discrimination alleged in the suit, a veteran female dispatcher who had worked for the Allentown 911 emergency center started facing discrimination after the city and county merged 911 center operations.
Plaintiffs claim the female dispatcher - who is of Puerto Rican heritage - suffered racial hostility in the workplace as well as false and defamatory accusations and retribution.
The lawsuit also alleged dispatchers were not adequately trained and in that one instance a dispatcher responded to a call in such a negligent and reckless manner that it delayed EMS response to the point it led to someone's death.
"The allegations in the complaint are just that - they are allegations. They haven't been proven. Certainly, we'll review all this with the employees and officials involved, we'll answer the complaint within the time allotted where we'll file a responsive motion," Caffrey said.