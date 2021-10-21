ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Serious allegations contained in a new federal lawsuit paint Lehigh County's 911 Center as a place where discrimination, negligence, and outright incompetence run rampant.
One especially startling claim in the lawsuit is that one dispatcher's negligence and racism possibly resulted in two people dying in a house fire.
One of the most serious claims in the more than 70-page lawsuit concerns a 911 dispatcher and a Spanish-speaking man who called 911 from inside a burning home on North Fair Street in Allentown in July of 2020. The dispatcher allegedly told the man who was making the 911 call to speak English and hung up. The man who was inside the burning home and a 14-year-old boy died in the fire.
"The allegations in the complaint are just that - they are allegations. They haven't been proven. Certainly, we'll review all this with employees and officials involved," Tom Caffrey, who is the Lehigh County Solicitor, tells 69 News.
Seven former employees are named as plaintiffs. In addition to Lehigh County, there are seven defendants who were either county officials or worked for Lehigh County Emergency Services.
"We didn't know for sure that it would be filed but, let's put it this way - it's not a shock that it's been filed," Caffrey says.
Other accusations range from improper training and safety procedures, to employees sleeping on the job, conducting personal business and doing activities like watching YouTube and painting fingernails while on the clock. There are also claims surrounding a controversy regarding the consumption of alcohol at a now infamous New Year's Eve celebration.
"The employees who are the plaintiffs in this action were terminated by the County as a result of an incident that happened," Caffrey says. " When alcohol was brought into the 911 center and these employees drank the alcohol."
Those employees, though, say they were given permission to have an eggnog style drink called "Coquito" and were then forced to resign under the assumption they would be rehired.
Plaintiffs also say they witnessed a veteran female dispatcher, who is of Puerto Rican heritage, face workplace discrimination and an unjustly hostile environment.
Lehigh County officials say the lawsuit was filed Wednesday night and is yet to be served. Depending on how things play out, the county could have up to 60 days to respond.