ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley is mourning the loss of two first responders who passed away this week.

Former Allentown Assistant Fire Chief Chris Kiskeravage passed away yesterday.

A Facebook post by the Allentown Fire Department says he went through a lengthy battle with cancer.

A post from a South Whitehall Township commissioner said served as the township's Fire Commissioner since 2019.

Before that, he spent 23 years with the Allentown Fire Department.

The post said he was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death.