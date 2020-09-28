ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Every morning for the last 40 years, former Allentown city councilman Lou Hershman would meet his buddies at a local diner.
The breakfast club was comprised of six men from various walks of life who crowded around a table at Walp's in Allentown over eggs and issues.
Over the years, the group migrated to Saylor's on 19th before settling in the back room of the City View Diner in Whitehall.
2020 has been rough on the group, losing members Charles Griffo, a retired contractor and former salesman Edward Williams early on.
A third seat in the group became vacant Sunday with Hershman's passing.
"He was just a good guy," said breakfast club member Richard Miller. "He took on every cause for the little guy."
Of course his friends say he was a great guy, but you'll also hear it from those who served with him on city council.
"Big smile, handshake, very welcoming and from that moment I nicknamed him Uncle Lou."
Former city council member Gail Hoover met Hershman when she joined council in 2001. Hoover says she didn't always see eye to eye with Hershman, but says he was amazing when it came to budgets.
Hoover remembers one time when he pulled what she calls a "Hail Mary."
"We were facing a deficit at one meeting and all of a sudden Uncle Lou said he was digging through, and I forget the exact amount that he had discovered, but it was a good size chunk," said Hoover.
There's a reason numbers came naturally for Hershman. He spent 24 years as Allentown controller, before quitting that job in 1999 to take a hefty pay cut to serve two terms on city council.
"It wasn't about the money, it was about the people," said Allentown City Council Vice President Julio Guridy.
"I remember going to city council back in the late 90s and listening to him fight with Bill Heydt," said Guridy. "He was just always looking at the budget making sure that we save money."
Guridy says Hershman was a stickler when it came to crunching numbers.
Former Councilman and Police Chief Roger MacLean says that's because Hershman was always thinking about average families, seniors, and the disabled.
"That's probably the biggest legacy I can say about Lou was that he was always worried about the underdog," said MacLean.
After Hershman left city council, he continued to attend the meetings, often using humor to persuade council members on issues he was passionate about.
"He would say Julio, remember when we were on Council and you voted for this and I supported it?" said Guridy.
Guridy says when Hershman left council, he took over Hershman's desk. Guridy says it was filled with carefully filed documents from resolutions that were passed, some after several drafts and introductions.
Mayor Ray O'Connell called Hershman a watchdog for the city of Allentown, saying he took his job to heart every day.
But Hershman's friends say while he was passionate about serving the city of Allentown, his pride and joy remained his family.
Miller says two of Hershman's sons were high ranking officials in the military, while the third son and his wife worked alongside Hershman at the family's thriving tax accounting firm.
"He was always talking about how proud he was of his sons," said Miller.
Miller says Monday was a very somber day for the Hershman family, the city of Allentown, and for the remaining members of the breakfast club.
Among them, former Lehigh County Executive and City Council member David Bausch and Allentown businessman Joe Clark.
Miller says the group gathered briefly over coffee, but instead of talking about politics or the latest real estate developments in the Lehigh Valley, they reminisced about Hershman.
Bausch says nothing kept the friends from meeting in the past, not even a pandemic.
"As long as they were open, we were there with masks on," said Bausch.
Bausch says he was supposed to pick Hershman up on Friday, but a cold kept his friend from joining the group. Bausch says breakfast won't be the same without him.
"He was always upbeat," said Bausch. "We will miss him."
Hershman was 84.