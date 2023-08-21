ALLENTOWN, Pa - Allentown's Human Resources Director may have stepped down, but he's not staying quiet.

Nadeem Shahzad spoke with us Monday, claiming he was forced out. He said he is planning to file a lawsuit for wrongful termination. Shahzad worked for the city for a total of less than two months.

He said he was forced to resign because he stood up to Mayor Matt Tuerk.

"He just wanted everything done his way, and was very upset that the Council was getting too much information," said Shahzad.

He said that information had to do with payouts to employees who were let go and asked to sign non-disclosure agreements.

"I said by law we have to give them because you agreed to a financial dealing without the Council's approval, and if you don't give it to them they'll just subpoena it," said Shahzad.

Shahzad said City Council has requested information on how many former employees have received payments without their approval and signed NDA's. In response, Mayor Matt Tuerk said "Our administration is preparing a response to City Council's request. Mr. Shahzad and I did not have a conversation about this matter."

Shahzad said recently he and Mayor Tuerk also disagreed on how to handle a letter, sent on NAACP letterhead, alleging discrimination in city government.

"I said Mayor, I would not fight it. I would humbly request that you bring in an outside law firm or a professor to do an investigation, and whatever that finding is, then you respond to them," said Shahzad.

Shahzad said Mayor Tuerk did not follow his advice. Tuerk said he would not comment on how they're handling the letter, because it's an ongoing investigation. Last Friday Shahzad said Tuerk called him into a meeting where he told him he could resign or be fired.

"He said your choice. I said well I know if you fire me I'll be escorted out, so in that case I'd rather resign and leave myself, and that's what I chose to do," said Shahzad.

Shahzad said he has already filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and he plans to file a lawsuit for wrongful termination.

Shahzad said any money he wins in a settlement he plans to donate to charity.

Shahzad also brought up a disagreement he had with Mayor Tuerk about a specific employee who was fired in the HR Department that he didn't think should have been. In response, Mayor Tuerk said "It's unfortunate that a "human resources professional" would discuss such matters with a journalist."