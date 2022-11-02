ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A former Allentown train station and nightclub that's been sitting empty for more than 14 years is getting a facelift.

Real Star Properties LLC, which now owns the site of the old Banana Joe's nightclub, is set to receive $1 million.

The building, located in the 300 block of Hamilton Street, has been vacant since the club closed down in 2007.

The money, granted by the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, will go towards renovating the property.

That includes adding a new roof and lighting, among other things, and repaving the parking lot.

No word on when the work will start.