ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "Whatever comes through that door I got to manage to cook," said 49-year-old Francisco Ortiz as he looked over a pork loin and roast.
"Once I pull this part, I can make tacos," he explained while examining the roast.
Ortiz is the new Food Service Manager at the Allentown Rescue Mission. He oversees food donations and kitchen staff, and is the cook.
"This is going to go to homeless guys in the shelter and in the program upstairs," he said.
It's a spot Ortiz knows well. After Judy, his wife of 24 years, died of cancer in 2011, Ortiz lost his will to live, and ended up on the streets and at the mission.
"Francisco is one of our great success stories at the Allentown Rescue Mission," said Michael Mauro, the mission's Clean Team Manager. The Clean Team is a program aimed to get the men back on their feet.
Mauro made Ortiz a job foreman.
"Sometimes you gotta go through some tough times to find your purpose in life and I think I found my purpose," Ortiz told us back in January 2020.
Mauro said clients noticed and they were referred jobs based on Ortiz's spirit.
"Francisco took his life story and what he was struggling with and worked with the other men to help them get back on their feet," he said.
It's a recipe for a new job promotion.
"What does this job mean to you?" I asked.
"Hope. A lot of hope," Ortiz said.
A sentiment he serves every meal.
"To feed the homeless and better this world and make my amends to this community," Ortiz stressed.