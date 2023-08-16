ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council introduced a proposed ordinance Wednesday night to create a mixed-use overlay zoning district for land formerly occupied by the Allentown State Hospital.
The overlay district would include land south of Hanover Avenue, East Allen Street and Wahneta Street; east of Maxwell Street; north of River Drive and west of the city to the Bethlehem border.
City officials said a new overlay district would remove the land from the institutional zone and allow for other types of development for the site.
The mixed-use overlay designation would intend to "promote a coordinated mix of residential, business, institutional, recreational and open space uses in a manner that is pedestrian-friendly, transit-friendly and bicycle-friendly," according to the proposed amendment. It would also "widen housing opportunities in the City, particularly for housing types that are in high demand."
The city must make the zoning change as the first step towards redevelopment because no plans can be accepted for consideration if they do not comply with the current zoning.
City administrators said they are working collaboratively with the Department of Community and Economic Development, city planning, city zoning and city public works on conceptual plans for the future use of the site.
The proposed ordinance for the overlay district is being referred to the economic development committee, the city planning commission and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission for further review.
Healthy Homes grant
In other business, council adopted an ordinance to accept funding of $2 million from a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to address housing-related hazards, including radon remediation, asbestos abatement and repairs relating to electrical and plumbing issues.
The 2023 Federal Healthy Homes Production Grant is a reimbursable grant which will be spent over the course of 42 months to fund repairs up to $10,000 per home for 135 qualified Allentown homeowners and tenants/landlords.
The ordinance also gives permission for the grant to fund two new positions: a program manager at $62,270 per year and a construction project manager at $71,019 per year.