Former Atlanta Hawks guard holds free basketball camp for kids in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – As you get older, you remember the people and places that shaped you. The same is true for Tyrese Martin.

"I remember it for sure," Martin told 69 News.

You remember the opportunities you had, and the shots you missed.

"I didn't go to camps when I was younger, or anything like that, so the opportunity wasn't there for me, and, you know, that stuck with me," Martin explained.

The NBA guard drafted in the second round last year by the Atlanta Hawks wants to ensure players in the Lehigh Valley have their chance.

"If I could help them anyway possible, I am going to do it," he said.

Friday, 200 kids and their families made their way to William Allen High School for the free Tyrese Martin Basketball Camp.

"It's pretty crazy," said Iyla Santiago, a sixth-grade student at Lehigh Christian Academy. "He just grew up the same place I grew up, and it's pretty cool."

Martin's former coaches and teammates he played with were on the court, conducting drills and teaching skills.

"It's pretty cool to have a good experience with this," said Kesean Riddick, an eighth-grade student at Executive Education Academy Charter School. "It's my second one, so it's pretty cool to be a part of it."