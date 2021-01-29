U. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. | Pennsylvania State Police have charged a teacher in Northampton County with allegedly carrying on a sexual relationship with a student for more than a year.
Authorities charged Eric M. Hahn, of South Whitehall Township, in connection with a sexual relationship with a student at Bangor Area High School in Upper Mount Bethel Township. State police said Friday in a news release that authorities arrested the 38-year-old on Thursday. He was taken into custody without incident.
Investigators allege that Hahn, the former band director at the high school, had a sexual relationship with the girl between October 2019 and January. It's unclear when Hahn left the high school, and the school district had no comment Friday on the allegations.
During an interview with state police, the victim told investigators that the relationship with Hahn began strictly as a student-teacher relationship, according to the criminal complaint filed against Hahn.
She told authorities that she and Hahn eventually began having contact outside of school. The relationship turned physical, and they eventually had sex in the high school, according to court records.
The victim told investigators that she and Hahn had sex about 50 times and communicated via text message and Facebook Messenger.
During an interview with investigators on Thursday, Hahn allegedly admitted to a sexual relationship with a student and exchanging naked photos with the victim.
Authorities charged Hahn with single felony counts of sexual contact with a student and corruption of minors. District Judge Douglas Schlegel arraigned Hahn Thursday night. He was sent to Northampton County Prison after failing to post $200,000.
State police conducted the investigation in conjunction with the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office and Bangor Area School District Police. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Trooper Brennan Long with the Pennsylvania State Police Belfast barracks at 610-759-6106.