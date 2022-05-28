John Petruzzelli's plans to take a break from Catholic education did not quite work out.
The former Bethlehem Catholic High School principal was going to take a few months off after stepping down as head of Kolbe Academy, the nation's first Catholic recovery high school for students with alcohol and drug problems.
His break did not last long. St. Elizabeth High School came calling. Petruzzelli has been named the new principal of the Benedictine school in Wilmington, Delaware. The former BeCa Golden Hawk is becoming a St. Elizabeth Viking, again.
Petruzzelli has served the school before as a teacher and head of admissions.
Locally, he was principal at Bethlehem Catholic from 2010 to 2017 before leaving for St. Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia. He returned to the Lehigh Valley in 2018 to create Kolbe Academy in Bethlehem. The Diocese of Allentown's recovery school is now moving to Bath.
At Bethlehem Catholic, "Mr. P" was known for his enthusiasm and for being present at many school events.
"So I never saw this coming," Petruzzelli said on social media about the St. Elizabeth job. "After deciding to step down from Kolbe I planned to take a few months off and recharge the batteries. But God intervened."
"His passion lies in cultivating future leaders within his schools," according to a statement from St. Elizabeth. The Catholic school serves students in pre-school through elementary and high school. St. Elizabeth has about 430 students total, according to its website. The high school has about 200 students.
St. Elizabeth is co-educational and private, "rooted in the Benedictine tradition of hospitality, service & humility, prayer & work, and stability," according to its website.
The Order of St. Benedict is a religious order within the Catholic church that fosters a sense of community and a love of learning.
Petruzzelli said in his social media post that he is eager to rejoin the St. Elizabeth School for the next year. He also commented on how his plans were superseded by a higher power.
"Man plans and God laughs," he wrote, citing a Yiddish proverb.