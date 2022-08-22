A former Bethlehem man who sexually assaulted a young girl and recorded it on his phone is going to prison.

The Northampton County District Attorney's Office says Jason Messics was sentenced Monday to 15 to 40 years in state prison.

He pleaded guilty to rape of a child and criminal use of a communications facility back in May of this year.

Investigators say he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl he knew multiple times.

The alleged abuse reportedly ended in 2020, but it's not clear how long it went on for.

Police said Messics previously admitted to the crimes.