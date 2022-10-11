BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The former Star Crete site in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $1.58 million, perhaps clearing the way for a proposed medical office building.

The five-acre site sits at the southwest corner of the intersection of Easton Avenue and Farmersville Road. Remnants of the former concrete business remain, visible mainly from Farmersville Road.

Northampton County recorded the sale on Oct. 6. The buyer is a limited liability corporation, TSV-HPIII Lehigh Valley, with an address listed in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The seller is a limited partnership operating under the name Alchemy Bethstar.

The proposed medical office building, as proposed earlier to the township, would be two stories high with a total of 45,048 square feet.

That plan is under administrative review with Bethlehem Township. It will go before the township's planning commission at a future meeting.

The land around the intersection is home to several businesses, including blue grillhouse, Dunkin', a car wash and a Sunoco station.

The site is just a few hundred feet north of the 52-acre farm where Kay Builders plans to construct 166 housing units, including single-family homes, townhomes and apartments.