BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Another Bethlehem building sale has topped the seven-figure mark.
The home of the former Rosanna's Restaurant and Catering at Broad and New streets went for $1.05 million on April 12, according to Northampton County property records. That is about eight times the amount of the last sale. The property was purchased by Giuseppe and Franca Crisci for $130,000 in April 2000.
The new owner is Milu Properties, a limited liability corporation.
Rosanna's closed in February. A sign at the restaurant says, "The time has come to introduce a new neighbor on the corner. We will be back - new name, new menu, new faces - but the same dedication to our friends and community. Please join us in the spring for our Grand Opening and we promise to continue in the spirit of love, laughter and fine food. Con molto grazie e amore ... Rosanna."
69 News inquired via Facebook to ownership on Wednesday and received this response: "The restaurant will continue."
The restaurant focused on southern Italian cooking, according to a 69 News review several years ago. Owner Rosanna Crisci said the family-oriented restaurant prided itself on making its guests feel as if they were at home.
"We cook for you as if we were cooking for you in our own kitchen," she said then.
Rosanna's has many fans, some who have been inquiring on social media about when it will reopen. The restaurant has been a fixtured at Broad and New for more than 20 years.
Film actor and director Daniel Roebuck, a Bethlehem native who has filmed locally, is among Rosanna's fans.