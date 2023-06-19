L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The former Camp Jubilee in Lower Macungie Township has been sold for $2.2 million to a New Jersey-based Jewish organization.

Camp Degel Hatorah Inc. of South Lakewood won zoning approval in March to use the 1312 N. Brookside Road facility as a house of worship and a summer camp. It may also hold family retreats at the 11-acre property.

The site has been used a religious camp and meeting place for about 35 years. The most recent operator was the Northeast Hispanic Region Church of God.

At the zoning board hearing in March, a Camp Degel official said the property will be an Orthodox Jewish summer camp for boys age 10 through 18. More than 100 young people may be at the site during camp. An all-girls session may be added later.

The property has six multi-use buildings and three residential buildings. Camp Degel will hire a caretaker to oversee the property.

A camp official said in March that alcohol and drug use will not be permitted on the site, and from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday, there will be no use of electronics or vehicles in observance of the Sabbath.

At the March meeting, neighbors complained about dead trees, decaying fences, water problems and rodents at the former Camp Jubilee, which had been on the real estate market for years. Earlier this year, a sale price of $2.85 million was listed.

"Degel Hatorah" is Hebrew for "Banner of the Torah." The Torah is made up of the first five books of the Bible: Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy, sometimes known as the Pentateuch.