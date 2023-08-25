BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former teacher at the Holy Infancy School has been charged with inappropriately touching a child, court paperwork confirms.

Glenn Morgan, 61, of Easton is accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile female who was under the age of 13 at the time of the alleged incidents.

The investigation began in Nov. 2022.

The student accuses Morgan of touching her while helping with work during math class. The accusations include touching her legs and private parts while she was wearing a skirt.

The juvenile accuses Morgan of continuing to inappropriately touch her over a period of months from January 2022 - June 2022.

The court paperwork continues to say that during an interview with police in July 2023, Morgan admitted to touching the student, but blamed the touching on his nearsightedness.

Authorities say they questioned Morgan, asking if he believed the victim was lying. Morgan told police he believed it was a "misunderstanding because the student is Spanish-speaking."

The court records say the student did not show signs of having difficulty speaking or understanding English during the investigation.

Holy Infancy School officials says they immediately reported the allegation to authorities on the same day that they first learned of the allegation on November 10, 2022.

The accused resigned on June 6, 2022, five months before the school first heard the allegation, a statement from Holy Infancy School writes.

Morgan is charged with sexual contact with a student, two counts of indecent assault and harassment.

Morgan was released on $75,000 unsecured bail.

He is to have no contact with the victim, with anyone under the age of 18, and can not be the caregiver for anyone under the age of 18.

A statement from the Holy Infancy School writes "The safety and protection of our youth remains the utmost priority of the Diocese of Allentown at our parishes and schools."