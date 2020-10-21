Former Congressman Charles Dent to be NCC's winter commencement speaker

Charlie Dent

 Chip Somodevilla

Former Lehigh Valley Congressman Charlie Dent says he has no plans to go back into government work, despite reports that he's being considered for a Cabinet position if Joe Biden wins the election.

Politico reports that Biden's transition team is vetting a handful of Republicans, including Dent.

But Dent tells 69 News that this is "just speculation from Politico."

He says he has not been approached by anyone about such a Cabinet position.

Dent served the Lehigh Valley in Congress from 2005 to 2018.

