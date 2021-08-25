In 2011, while a congressman, Charlie Dent and his family took in Afghan refugee Samiya Azizi, a friend of his daughter's, during her entire senior year at Parkland.
"We just felt the situation at her home, she needed some assistance," Dent said.
The youngest of 5, Azizi fled with her family in 2001, after the Taliban killed her father in front of them.
"Sami, as a young girl, was dressed as a boy. Her mom dressed her as a boy. That's how she had to function in the country," Dent said.
Shortly before meeting Dent, her mother was paralyzed in a car crash.
"She was not realizing her full academic and athletic potential because of the heavy burden she was carrying at home," Dent said.
With her mother's blessing, Azizi stayed with Dent, went on to college, and is now a nurse in Colorado hoping to become a doctor.
Dent is speaking out now because of the current situation in Afghanistan.
Tens of thousands of refugees are expected to come to the U.S., and Allentown and been marked as one of seven cities statewide where they could come.
Dent is hoping they are welcomed in the Valley.
"For those who are worried we may get terrorists. No. These people absolutely rejected that. In many cases they have stories similar to Sami's, where family members have been murdered or executed," Dent said.