Former Congressman Charlie Dent is taking on a new role, as the executive director of the Aspen Institute's congressional program.
"It's a real honor to be a part of this great organization that does a great deal to help expose members to some pretty big ideas," Dent said.
The program brings together senators and representatives to hear from experts on domestic and international issues, but there's a larger goal in mind.
"This program is designed to help foster some level of bipartisan collaboration," Dent said.
Which Dent thinks is still possible, even though tensions are at an all-time high since the insurrection at the Capitol.
"I think there are plenty of people in both parties who acknowledge things are at a low point right now," Dent said.
Regarding the most recent infighting over Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's incendiary actions on social media, Dent says it's clear what House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy should do.
"He should give Marjorie Taylor Green the Steve King treatment and remove her from committees and throw her out from the House Republican conference," Dent said.
The first test of bipartisanship will be the $1.9 trillion stimulus package from the White House. Over the weekend, Republicans put out their own $600 billion proposal.
"I think there is plenty of room and plenty of opportunities, it seems there's a lot of agreement on issues like vaccine distribution," Dent said "I actually think these folks have the capacity to put together another agreement like they did at the end of last year."